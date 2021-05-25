Native Roots Branding

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Native Roots
Deliverables: Branding, Packaging, Illustration, Pattern
Branding Project: Self Initiated
Native Roots is a dispensary in Denver, Colorado that caters to the young, culturally conscious demographic of Denver. Their location on the hip South Broadway strip called for a punchy, bold feel to their brand, which includes as creative names of strains as Chem Dog, Girl Scout Cookies, and Lemon x Tangerine.