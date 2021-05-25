Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rachel Jablonski

Native Roots Branding

Rachel Jablonski
Rachel Jablonski
Hire Me
  • Save
Native Roots Branding cannabis design cannabis logo cannabis brand weed logo pattern weed packaging weed branding cannabis branding cannabis packaging package design brand identity
Native Roots Branding cannabis design cannabis logo cannabis brand weed logo pattern weed packaging weed branding cannabis branding cannabis packaging package design brand identity
Native Roots Branding cannabis design cannabis logo cannabis brand weed logo pattern weed packaging weed branding cannabis branding cannabis packaging package design brand identity
Native Roots Branding cannabis design cannabis logo cannabis brand weed logo pattern weed packaging weed branding cannabis branding cannabis packaging package design brand identity
Native Roots Branding cannabis design cannabis logo cannabis brand weed logo pattern weed packaging weed branding cannabis branding cannabis packaging package design brand identity
Download color palette
  1. Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 3.25.09 PM.png
  2. Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 3.24.56 PM.png
  3. Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 2.28.45 PM.png
  4. Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 3.25.23 PM.png
  5. Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 3.25.48 PM.png

Native Roots
Deliverables: Branding, Packaging, Illustration, Pattern
Branding Project: Self Initiated

Native Roots is a dispensary in Denver, Colorado that caters to the young, culturally conscious demographic of Denver. Their location on the hip South Broadway strip called for a punchy, bold feel to their brand, which includes as creative names of strains as Chem Dog, Girl Scout Cookies, and Lemon x Tangerine.

Rachel Jablonski
Rachel Jablonski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rachel Jablonski

View profile
    • Like