Native Roots Branding

Native Roots

Deliverables: Branding, Packaging, Illustration, Pattern

Branding Project: Self Initiated



Native Roots is a dispensary in Denver, Colorado that caters to the young, culturally conscious demographic of Denver. Their location on the hip South Broadway strip called for a punchy, bold feel to their brand, which includes as creative names of strains as Chem Dog, Girl Scout Cookies, and Lemon x Tangerine.