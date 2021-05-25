NFT - Jack Eichel

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My first NFT to be a part of!!
A few months ago Cory Andres reached out to me to do some 3D work on his clients NFT project. I jumped at the opportunity to contribute and also got to learn more 3D in Blender.
Contributions: 3D puck, rotating card animation
Design: Cory Andres / Studio ANDRZ
Follow and connect with me:
Instagram & Linkedin