Forest Coffee Packaging

Forest Coffee Cold Brew
Deliverables: Branding, Packaging, Illustration
Branding Project: Self Initiated
Forest Coffee is a family-owned business in Denver, Colorado. They focus on building relationships with small, independent farmers who meticulously maintain their micro-lots and hand pick every coffee berry. They needed a label for their cold brew can that both embodied the spirit of Colorado and appealed to the downtown Denver coffee drinker.