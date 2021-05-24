秦能补拙的大表哥

JDT C4D Banner 3 Visual Design

JDT C4D Banner 3 Visual Design ui ux 3d branding china typography continue to work hard c4d colors art design
Everybody is good:
This is the Jingdong technology brand new website upgrade online. I designed the Banner, C4D rendering, post PS processing light effect, turn on the light. I packaged it and recorded the works. There will be more 3D designs for you in the future. I hope it will get better and better.
Email ：469508557@qq.com
WeChat ：469508557
Thank you so much~

Posted on May 24, 2021
