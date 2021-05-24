Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
CerebroCreativo

Mentalicast - Brand Style A.01

CerebroCreativo
CerebroCreativo
Hire Me
  • Save
Mentalicast - Brand Style A.01 design layout concept logo branding
Download color palette

Hi dear Followers!
I did the brand style for a client a couple of weeks ago.
Hope you guys like it! :)

Don't forget to follow me on Behance and Dribbble
Thanks!

Dribbble-brand_canvas.png
6 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
CerebroCreativo
CerebroCreativo
Visual Designer Based in BA, Argentina.
Hire Me

More by CerebroCreativo

View profile
    • Like