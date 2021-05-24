🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Introducing a bold script font called “Winslet”, I could say this font is a blend of thick and thin lines, that’s what makes this font unique and special.
Come with open type feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering.
Winslet is perfect for is perfect for logotype creation, lettering compositions, wedding invitations, fashion projects, book design cover, magazines typography, cards, packagings, posters, branding and more.
This font is also support multi language.
In Zip Package :
– Winslet otf
– Winslet ttf
– Winslet woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
