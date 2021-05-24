Good for Sale
Regular Brush - Handwritten brush font

Regular Brush is a elegant brush font. The handwritten combined with brush font will make your design project more attractive. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding and quotes.

Includes:
– Regular Brush (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– Stylistic Set
– Beautiful Ligatures
– Multilingual Support
– PUA Encoded
– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13157/regular_brush.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/regular-brush-elegant-brush-font/

