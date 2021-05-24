“Black is Beautiful” - Illustration

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is 1 of my favorite designs I’ve made! I’m very proud of how this one came out! It only took an hour to complete, not long at all, and it was fun to do, and exciting! I always say do what you love to do, not what you don’t like, because progress comes with what you like to do! And I am progressing! If you would love a illustration portrait, contact me or if you’re interesting in learning! However, this is purely a great, fast and easy way to began graphic design/illustration! It’s amazing, and hope you stay tuned and watch me on my journey!