CourtneyJ

“Black is Beautiful” - Illustration

CourtneyJ
CourtneyJ
  • Save
“Black is Beautiful” - Illustration learn paypal money artwork artist art flat illustration flat illustrations illustration art illustrator brand brand identity graphicdesign graphic logodesign logo design branding illustration
Download color palette

This is 1 of my favorite designs I’ve made! I’m very proud of how this one came out! It only took an hour to complete, not long at all, and it was fun to do, and exciting! I always say do what you love to do, not what you don’t like, because progress comes with what you like to do! And I am progressing! If you would love a illustration portrait, contact me or if you’re interesting in learning! However, this is purely a great, fast and easy way to began graphic design/illustration! It’s amazing, and hope you stay tuned and watch me on my journey!

CourtneyJ
CourtneyJ
Like