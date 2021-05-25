Choirul Syafril
Keitoto

HealthCare - Landing Page Design

Choirul Syafril
Keitoto
Choirul Syafril for Keitoto
Hire Us
  • Save
HealthCare - Landing Page Design doctor icons pricing saas statistics stats chart data hospital care health dashboard ux ui webdesign landingpage website web tool uiux
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! This is my exploration of healthcare landing page design.

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate? Email Us: hello@keitoto.com
Keitoto | Behance | Instagram | UI8

Keitoto
Keitoto
Design Agency Focus on Building Experience
Hire Us

More by Keitoto

View profile
    • Like