Search Bar - Coffee Shops

This search page was part of a challenge for creating a Daily UI. In this case, whatever was to be searched was free to decide. This was a fun way to experiment a little with color.
This particular design gave me the opportunity to mix real photography along with drawings [thanks to Freepik] which is something you normally wouldn't find. In this case this is a search page for coffee shops nearby. Two things were important here: to show that it was a search page, and the content of what it was to be searched.
A real photography of a coffee mug was used to draw the user's eye right away, as well as a fun drawing of a giant magnifying glass. The sloping lines were a great way to create direction and a focus point which was of course the coffee.
Some shadows were added to create extra depth and a help button on the bottom, trying to keep everything nice and simple.