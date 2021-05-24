Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mhd Husaini

Nillya - Handwrting Font

Mhd Husaini
Mhd Husaini
  • Save
Nillya - Handwrting Font typography design script typeface branding handlettering typogaphy fonts font design font
Download color palette

Nillya is a flowing, refined script font that emanates sophistication and elegance. Its stylish alternates and ligatures make this font the perfect match for any project.
Get this font Here https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/nillya/ref/386204/

Mhd Husaini
Mhd Husaini

More by Mhd Husaini

View profile
    • Like