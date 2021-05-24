Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lavender Minimal PowerPoint Template

Present your works in a professional and clean way with Lavender Minimal PowerPoint Template. This is a simple, contemporary but powerful design that includes creative photo layouts, infographics, tables, vector icons, diagrams and tons of great features to show your work and your company profile on another level.

Sale here: https://www.keyslides.com/lavender-minimal-powerpoint-template

