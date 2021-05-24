Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jaquan Dupree

Michael B Jordan x Green Lantern

Jaquan Dupree
Jaquan Dupree
Michael B Jordan x Green Lantern
I was going back and forth with a client about a Michael B Jordan and the Green Lantern crossover. The client wanted a dark background with the model being the main focal point. Eyes glaring to give him that sense of being all powerful.

Jaquan Dupree
Jaquan Dupree

