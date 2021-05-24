Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ajeet Singh Baddan

Swarn Coating

Ajeet Singh Baddan
Ajeet Singh Baddan
  • Save
Swarn Coating logo flat clean design branding
Download color palette

Logo Design for Client name "Swarn Coating"
Hope you like it, and if not feel free to leave your opinion down in the comment.
I'd love to hear your opinion!

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Ajeet Singh Baddan
Ajeet Singh Baddan

More by Ajeet Singh Baddan

View profile
    • Like