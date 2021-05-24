Mental Health Awareness Campaign

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This project was done for the Fine and Applied Arts social media page for Mental Health Awareness Day. I wanted to pull from my own experiences with mental health to try and portray what it feels like when you are suffering.
I also included a series of extra illustrations as well, to showcase the differences in mental health problems that affect everyone.