Mental Health Awareness Campaign

This project was done for the Fine and Applied Arts social media page for Mental Health Awareness Day. I wanted to pull from my own experiences with mental health to try and portray what it feels like when you are suffering.

I also included a series of extra illustrations as well, to showcase the differences in mental health problems that affect everyone.

