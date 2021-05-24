Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Katie Haynes

UX Writing Challenge Day 4

Katie Haynes
Katie Haynes
  • Save
UX Writing Challenge Day 4 icon ux writing challenge ux writing ios branding ux ui design
Download color palette

Scenario: A user is in their favorite supermarket. They open the supermarket’s app on their phone to see what’s on sale and are greeted by a promotion.

Challenge: Write a promotional home screen for a subscription service that delivers groceries to the user once-a-month for a flat fee.

Headline: 45 characters max
Body: 175 characters max
Button(s): 25 characters max

I used Figma to build, and Google Suite to write.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Katie Haynes
Katie Haynes

More by Katie Haynes

View profile
    • Like