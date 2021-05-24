Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kayla Stearns

North Dakota State Park Challenge

Kayla Stearns
Kayla Stearns
  • Save
North Dakota State Park Challenge design plainsproject
Download color palette

Last year I decided to try to visit all of the state parks in North Dakota. There are only 13 a feasible goal right?! Ok, I only made it to 7, but am going to the ones I missed in 2021. A challenge to explore your local neighborhood.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Kayla Stearns
Kayla Stearns

More by Kayla Stearns

View profile
    • Like