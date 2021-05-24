Trust logo - A letter

Hello Friends,

Here is another work of mine.

Letter grabbed by two hands showing connectivity between two persons( like dealers).

This is an unused logo design.

Tell me about your opinion.

Thank You.

If you want it:

You can buy it from templatemonster:

https://www.templatemonster.com/logo-templates/a-letter-logo-trust-to-accept-logo-template-183679.html?_gl=1*xgxndq*_ga*MTAxNTc5MDE5LjE2MjA3Mzg1NjQ.*_ga_FTPYEGT5LY*MTYyMTMyMTQ2OS4xNS4wLjE2MjEzMjE0NzYuNTM.&_ga=2.101886851.362183853.1621205517-101579019.1620738564