Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohsin Shahzad

Trust logo - A letter

Mohsin Shahzad
Mohsin Shahzad
  • Save
Trust logo - A letter gathering connectivity connection company template double a accept a letter trust
Download color palette

Hello Friends,
Here is another work of mine.
Letter grabbed by two hands showing connectivity between two persons( like dealers).
This is an unused logo design.
Tell me about your opinion.
Thank You.

If you want it:
You can buy it from templatemonster:

https://www.templatemonster.com/logo-templates/a-letter-logo-trust-to-accept-logo-template-183679.html?_gl=1*xgxndq*_ga*MTAxNTc5MDE5LjE2MjA3Mzg1NjQ.*_ga_FTPYEGT5LY*MTYyMTMyMTQ2OS4xNS4wLjE2MjEzMjE0NzYuNTM.&_ga=2.101886851.362183853.1621205517-101579019.1620738564

Mohsin Shahzad
Mohsin Shahzad

More by Mohsin Shahzad

View profile
    • Like