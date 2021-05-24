Hi, friend,

Here I've done a landing page design.

This photo is about a simple, elegant and powerful corporate business layout. The design is based on demo content.

Share your "L" thoughts and love.

My responsibilities

• Implement user experience (UX)

• Implementing the user interface (UI)

Tools used

• Design - Figma; Illustrator

Fonts used

Rubik

------------

Have a project idea? I designed to improve your business & make users feel comfortable to use this. I am available for a new project.

I'll give you a quick analysis and a free proposal for that. Don't worry, it's safe and confidential.

-------------------------------------------------- --------------

✔️ Drop a few lines at aziez.desain25@gmail.com

Thank you !