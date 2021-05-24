🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, friend,
Here I've done a landing page design.
This photo is about a simple, elegant and powerful corporate business layout. The design is based on demo content.
Share your "L" thoughts and love.
My responsibilities
• Implement user experience (UX)
• Implementing the user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Design - Figma; Illustrator
Fonts used
Rubik
------------
Have a project idea? I designed to improve your business & make users feel comfortable to use this. I am available for a new project.
I'll give you a quick analysis and a free proposal for that. Don't worry, it's safe and confidential.
-------------------------------------------------- --------------
✔️ Drop a few lines at aziez.desain25@gmail.com
Thank you !