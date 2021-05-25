Natura (Concept Vault)

Trending designs to inspire you
Natura was an identity concept that we considered a Swiss design inspired take on the local geography of Panama, the company HQ of our client. It seamlessly blends the inviting, vibrant colors of the tropics with clean, geometric shapes, making its appeal scalable to both a local and global markets. Its minimal design visibly implies the quality of the ingredients within every product. The highly restrained look is meant to disrupt the homogeneity of the market with a unique, less is more approach.