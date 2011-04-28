Emir Ayouni

The Social Atom

The Social Atom social growcase portfolio facebook dribbble rss linked in forrst twitter atom
Something I made that I might use for my portfolio. It's my logo in the middle, surrounded by icons with links to various social networks I'm a part of.

Now, I don't know if anyone has used this idea already. If so, feel free to share a link. If not, then good. Means I have created something original :)

Also, all kinds of feedback is welcome.

Edit: Site is now launched - www.growcase.com

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
