The Social Atom

Something I made that I might use for my portfolio. It's my logo in the middle, surrounded by icons with links to various social networks I'm a part of.
Now, I don't know if anyone has used this idea already. If so, feel free to share a link. If not, then good. Means I have created something original :)
Also, all kinds of feedback is welcome.
Edit: Site is now launched - www.growcase.com