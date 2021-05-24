Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nic Morey

FUUL - Quit JUUL

Nic Morey
Nic Morey
  • Save
FUUL - Quit JUUL aesthetic ui mobile user interface fuul juulpod pods nicotine rent dark app design savings drugfree sober smoking quitjuul juul
Download color palette

A mobile app that helps users quit their JUUL addiction.

Nic Morey
Nic Morey

More by Nic Morey

View profile
    • Like