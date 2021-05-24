Landing Page - Dolni Morava Sky Walk

This Landing page was part of a two-week daily UI challenge. I felt inspired to create a website for a very interesting architectural work called the Dolni Morava Sky Walk, which is located in Czech Republic and designed by Fránek Architects. I found out about this structure a few years ago and I was blown away by its structure and the amazing photography.

The intention was to let the pictures speak for themselves and use the text almost as a complement, with a very simple, to-the-point tagline and a CTA button. The color palette was quite simple, using only white, black and a vibrant color as orange [FFB154]. The color went along well with the other colors present in the picture such as dark brown and light blue, while being an attractive color that drew attention to the eye. All important links and buttons were assigned this color in order to create a mental map for the user, while plain text and the "Hide" button were designed in white.

A grid of 12 columns * 12 rows grid was applied in order to create a module that worked for this specific page [as a desktop version].