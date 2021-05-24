Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WOLF NAVIGATION LOGO illustrator logo design branding clean design design logo branding minimalist logo modern logo creative logo logo design compass logo navigation wolf logo wolf
Hello People,
This time I explored combining the wolf object and navigation direction. What do you think?

Thank you, feedback is very welcome 😁

Create your idea, Make it happen
Let's Talk fudinyuhri27@gmail.com
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE

