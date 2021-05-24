Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Just another Daily UI

music player music app app dark mode dark ui mobile mobile ui daily ui ui design ui dailyui
I wanted to share with you some screenshots I developed based on Daily UI 009: a music player. I also included in it Daily UI 007 which is a settings page and 010 which is the part for sharing on social networks. The rest was to complement and for a basic study of components and interactive variants.

