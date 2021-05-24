An Online Clothe Donation Mobile App

Designing an online cloth donation platform was my first project during the Zuri X Ingressive4Good internship program in March 2021. The goal was to develop a digital place where donating old clothes is a cool and trendy experience across Africa, such that anyone, anywhere can donate clothes easily.

At the empathy phase of my project, I conducted user interviews in order to understand the behavior of the participants regarding donating old clothes and the major pain points they encounter in their experience of donating them. The reason for choosing this research method was to explore the journey of this category of users in order to better understand their needs and the challenges they face during their donating experience. I interviewed five (5) persons who confirmed their availability for the interview. I was curious to know what current methods they use for donating clothes.

Based on the notes recorded after conducting the interview session with the five (5) participants, I set up two personas. The two personas include a male and a female, given that clothes are gender specific.

In order to test the validity of the ideated features, I designed a high fidelity prototype and carried out an unmoderated User Testing session using Figma Prototype tool and Google Forms. After testing out usability mistakes, I designed the final screens in Figma.

Thank you for sitting through that.

Please leave a comment; it helps me get better.

Also, click on the link below to see my Pitch Deck.

https://bit.ly/3fjbbSi