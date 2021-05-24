Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Minimal Wordpress Blog Responsive

minimal art app website web ui animation illustration graphic design branding
Frida is a minimal Wordpress theme, created for bloggers who want to focus on content and explore the flexibility of populating the sidebar with their choice of widgets, plugins, or images without overwhelm.

https://crmrkt.com/KbKGq0

Posted on May 24, 2021
