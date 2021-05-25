Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michael Crawford

Magical Ball of Excuses

Michael Crawford
Michael Crawford
Magical Ball of Excuses wipe loading grab shake cancel 8ball stars reveal magic 8 ball excuses after effects xd web design animation
  1. PipeDream_Post_Dribbble_MagicalBall.mp4
  2. PipeDream_Dribbble_MagicalBallOfExcuses_Shake.png
  3. PipeDream_Dribbble_MagicalBallOfExcuses_Home.png
  4. PipeDream_Dribbble_MagicalBallOfExcuses_Answer.png

Fully vaccinated and can't wait to start choosing to stay home again. There's nothing quite like coming up with a random excuse and canceling plans.

Working on a new little side project to practice some more site motion 👉 Pipe Dream Power Up

Typefaces are Degular and Obviously by OH no Type Co. Idea by Cat Thielen!

Senior Designer at Hook Studios
