Magical Ball of Excuses

Fully vaccinated and can't wait to start choosing to stay home again. There's nothing quite like coming up with a random excuse and canceling plans.
Working on a new little side project to practice some more site motion 👉 Pipe Dream Power Up
Typefaces are Degular and Obviously by OH no Type Co. Idea by Cat Thielen!