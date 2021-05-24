Metal Elephant

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I drew this in 2018 it part of a mechanical body of work I call the "Creature Collection." Coloring this piece was rather difficult. I couldn't find a palette I was happy with until recently. This piece is actually a little taller. (See Attachment) There is a baby elephant below.
This design will soon be available as a print on my website. I may also turn it into a t-shirt design.
Hit L if You like it & Follow
Instagram | Facebook | Graphicsbyte
💫 I am ready for new projects!
Contact me at mark@graphicsbyte.com