Metal Elephant

I drew this in 2018 it part of a mechanical body of work I call the "Creature Collection." Coloring this piece was rather difficult. I couldn't find a palette I was happy with until recently. This piece is actually a little taller. (See Attachment) There is a baby elephant below.

This design will soon be available as a print on my website. I may also turn it into a t-shirt design.

