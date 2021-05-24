Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte

Metal Elephant

Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Metal Elephant random biomechanical abstract technical drawing mechanical line art africa animal robot transparent pink blue digital illustration vector cyborg elephant graphic art graphic design illustration metal
I drew this in 2018 it part of a mechanical body of work I call the "Creature Collection." Coloring this piece was rather difficult. I couldn't find a palette I was happy with until recently. This piece is actually a little taller. (See Attachment) There is a baby elephant below.

This design will soon be available as a print on my website. I may also turn it into a t-shirt design.

Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte
