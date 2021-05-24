Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdur Rahman Isty

Summer Fashion Sales Promotional Flyer Vector Template

Abdur Rahman Isty
Abdur Rahman Isty
  • Save
Summer Fashion Sales Promotional Flyer Vector Template fashionable spring style beautiful women stylish female bag shopping lady summer fashion sale discount promotional design template sales flyer flyer template summer flyer illustration
Download color palette

This is a Summer fashion sales promotional flyer template. This template download contains 300 dpi print-ready CMYK AI files. All main elements are easily editable and customizable.

Features:
Size: A4
Bleed: .125inch
Clean & Modern Design
300 DPI Resolution
Print Ready Format
Well Organized & Easy to edit
Free Font Used
Font Link Included in Readme File
Preview image is not included
Files Included:
1 AI Files
1 Read Me File
Support:
If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much
....Thank you.

Download

sale, fashion, summer, lady, shopping, bag, female, stylish, women, beautiful, style, spring, fashionable, girl, pretty, sunglasses, clothes, accessories, young, woman, dress, glamour, design, clothing, lifestyle, attractive, street, colorful, people, handbag, beauty, background, hat, color, luxury, buy, retro, collection, happy, adult, business, person, shop, fall, caucasian, shopper, elegant, portrait, friends, city

Abdur Rahman Isty
Abdur Rahman Isty

More by Abdur Rahman Isty

View profile
    • Like