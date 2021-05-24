Summer Fashion Sales Promotional Flyer Vector Template

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a Summer fashion sales promotional flyer template. This template download contains 300 dpi print-ready CMYK AI files. All main elements are easily editable and customizable.
Features:
Size: A4
Bleed: .125inch
Clean & Modern Design
300 DPI Resolution
Print Ready Format
Well Organized & Easy to edit
Free Font Used
Font Link Included in Readme File
Preview image is not included
Files Included:
1 AI Files
1 Read Me File
Support:
If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much
....Thank you.
Download
sale, fashion, summer, lady, shopping, bag, female, stylish, women, beautiful, style, spring, fashionable, girl, pretty, sunglasses, clothes, accessories, young, woman, dress, glamour, design, clothing, lifestyle, attractive, street, colorful, people, handbag, beauty, background, hat, color, luxury, buy, retro, collection, happy, adult, business, person, shop, fall, caucasian, shopper, elegant, portrait, friends, city