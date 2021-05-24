🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
BMW website UI Design
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, commonly referred to as BMW, is a German multinational corporation that produces luxury vehicles and motorcycles. The company was founded in 1916 as a manufacturer of aircraft engines, which is produced from 1917 until 1918 and again from 1933 to 1945. I decided to redesign its website, I hope you like it.