Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jonatan Cardenas

Rey Palomo App UI Design

Jonatan Cardenas
Jonatan Cardenas
  • Save
Rey Palomo App UI Design apps development apps design.interaction apps design apps app design interface ux uiux uidesigns uidesigner uidesign ui design app
Download color palette

Rey Palomo App UI Design
Luis Arturo Villar Sudek, known by his YouTube channel Luisito Comunica, is a Mexican YouTuber, businessman, blogger, and internet personality. He has the channel with the second-most subscribers in Mexico, behind Badabun, and the 46th most subscribed worldwide on YouTube. He has an E-commerce where he sells different kinds of clothes, so I decided to make an app for his website, I hope you like my design.

Jonatan Cardenas
Jonatan Cardenas

More by Jonatan Cardenas

View profile
    • Like