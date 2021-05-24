Rey Palomo App UI Design

Luis Arturo Villar Sudek, known by his YouTube channel Luisito Comunica, is a Mexican YouTuber, businessman, blogger, and internet personality. He has the channel with the second-most subscribers in Mexico, behind Badabun, and the 46th most subscribed worldwide on YouTube. He has an E-commerce where he sells different kinds of clothes, so I decided to make an app for his website, I hope you like my design.