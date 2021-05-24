Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
E-commerce UI Design

A clean and modern design for an E-commerce website, the goal was to create a new user experience for buyers who need help through a revamped UI and some new tools, providing a modern feeling, natural interaction, and space to expand. This website will help you a lot if you are a sunglasses lover or if you wanna look cool in your next photograph, and if you are a seller, you will be able to find people to sell your product.

