VCL Logo

VCL Logo icon illustrator cc flat logo logo design vector
Created a logo for the multi-program class at my high school. Collaboration of Graphic Design, Photography and Video Production students working to create visual communication assets for school clubs, sports teams and classes. Triangle and 3 colors represent the programs with each overlapping the other to represent how these different programs overlap and work together.

Posted on May 24, 2021
