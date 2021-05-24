Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nicholas Gratzl

PGN Monogram

Nicholas Gratzl
Nicholas Gratzl
  • Save
PGN Monogram metalic photoshop cc illustrator cc monogram logo 3d design design vector
Download color palette

Created this logo for a church esports group. Needed to create something based around their existing penguin mascot so I went with a clean, aggressive custom typeface. Created in Illustrator and finished in Photoshop for use on Twitch and YouTube.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Nicholas Gratzl
Nicholas Gratzl

More by Nicholas Gratzl

View profile
    • Like