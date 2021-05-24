Music App UI Design

A clean and modern design for a music app, the goal was to create a new user experience for buyers who need help through a revamped UI and some new tools, providing a modern feeling, natural interaction, and space to expand. This app will help you a lot if you are a music lover or if you want to listen to a new song of your favorite artist, and if you are a musician, you will be able to thousand of listeners to share your music.