Nicholas Gratzl

Performing Arts Banner

Nicholas Gratzl
Nicholas Gratzl
Performing Arts Banner
Created this promotional poster for the Performing Arts at my high school. Composite of various performing arts students using a "cyber punk"-ish feel with the bright neon light bars.

Posted on May 24, 2021
Nicholas Gratzl
Nicholas Gratzl

