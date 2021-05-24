Jonatan Cardenas

E-Commerce App UI Design

Jonatan Cardenas
Jonatan Cardenas
  • Save
E-Commerce App UI Design app design interface ux uiux uidesigns uidesigner uidesign ui design app
Download color palette

E-commerce app UI design
A clean and modern design for an E-commerce app, the goal was to create a new user experience for buyers who need help through a revamped UI and some new tools, providing a modern feeling, natural interaction, and space to expand. This app will help you a lot if you are a tech lover or if you want to find a new computer for your life, and if you are a seller, you will be able to find people who are interested in gadgets, cellphones, laptops, and more.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Jonatan Cardenas
Jonatan Cardenas

More by Jonatan Cardenas

View profile
    • Like