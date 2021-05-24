E-commerce app UI design

A clean and modern design for an E-commerce app, the goal was to create a new user experience for buyers who need help through a revamped UI and some new tools, providing a modern feeling, natural interaction, and space to expand. This app will help you a lot if you are a tech lover or if you want to find a new computer for your life, and if you are a seller, you will be able to find people who are interested in gadgets, cellphones, laptops, and more.