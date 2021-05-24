Nicholas Gratzl

Listen

Nicholas Gratzl
Nicholas Gratzl
  • Save
Listen texture photoshop illustrator 3d lettering lettering typography design vector
Download color palette

This was a quote my wife taught me after going on a peacemaking trip to Palestine. It's the first step to understanding those we don't know.

Nicholas Gratzl
Nicholas Gratzl

More by Nicholas Gratzl

View profile
    • Like