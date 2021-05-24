Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illustration: Rethinking support messaging in the Lyft app

I'm helping to bring our Lyft Brand to our external design blog. This shot is an illustration I created as a cover page for an article by our designer Akhil Dakinedi.

Akhil documented in rich detail his process on how to reduce overhead and decision-making for users reaching out for support on stress cases.

Check it out on Medium: https://design.lyft.com/behind-the-design-rethinking-support-messaging-in-the-lyft-app-5c8fa3e7bc8b

