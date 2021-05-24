Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The 7 Ss of Wine Tasting

The 7 Ss of Wine Tasting illustrator cc flat logo design quotes typography lettering vector
I learned about the 7 Ss on a wine tasting trip with my wife. The goal of the 7 Ss is to get you to slow down and enjoy the moment, which is something we all need at times.

Posted on May 24, 2021
