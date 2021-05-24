Roku TV UI concept

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Independent project. Exploration of an improved UI concept for the ROKU TV streaming platform.
After an exploration of other TV streaming platforms' look and usability, I wanted to update the look and feel of ROKU TV not to just be a separate app like on their current TV's but as the main platform and experience of every ROKU TV in the future.