Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
John Souza

Roku TV UI concept

John Souza
John Souza
Hire Me
  • Save
Roku TV UI concept art direction adobe photoshop adobe xd roku
Roku TV UI concept art direction adobe photoshop adobe xd roku
Roku TV UI concept art direction adobe photoshop adobe xd roku
Download color palette
  1. ROKUTV_Shows_SmartTv-Mockup.jpg
  2. Dribble-Portfolio-ROKUTV.jpg
  3. Dribble-Portfolio-ROKUMovies.jpg

Independent project. Exploration of an improved UI concept for the ROKU TV streaming platform.

After an exploration of other TV streaming platforms' look and usability, I wanted to update the look and feel of ROKU TV not to just be a separate app like on their current TV's but as the main platform and experience of every ROKU TV in the future.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
John Souza
John Souza
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by John Souza

View profile
    • Like