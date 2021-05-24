Jonatan Cardenas

Doctor Book App UI Design

Doctor Book App UI Design app design designer app uidesigner uidesigns ui uidesign design ux uiux
Doctor book app UI design
A clean and modern design for a doctor app, the goal was to create a new user experience for patients who need help through a revamped UI and some new tools, providing a modern feeling, natural interaction, and space to expand. This app will help you a lot if you are a patient or you are worried about something, and if you are a doctor you will be able to contact people in the easiest way.
Behance: jhonatn10

Posted on May 24, 2021
