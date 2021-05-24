Jeremy Carlson

Detail: Greenback Cuttthroat poster

Jeremy Carlson
Jeremy Carlson
  • Save
Detail: Greenback Cuttthroat poster lettering illustration poster
Download color palette

Detail from another poster in the "Get to Know Your Native Trout" series, an ongoing collaboration between Trout Unlimited, the Western Native Trout Initiative, state and federal agencies, and other organizations.

As this is the state fish for my native Colorado, I took the opportunity to come up with a seal for the designation.

The trout is by Joseph Tomelleri.

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Jeremy Carlson
Jeremy Carlson

More by Jeremy Carlson

View profile
    • Like