Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rehan

Kids Competition Website

Rehan
Rehan
  • Save
Download color palette

A Responsive Website for Kids Competition for SuperBolter where users can participate in the challenges and add their submissions.

Link: jr-bolter.webflow.io

Designed in Figma Content, Developed with Webflow along with some custom coding and Airtable for Submission.

---------

Hope you like it 🙂
Get in touch:
✉️ rehankhurshid1@gmail.com | rehankhurshid.com

Connect with me 🙋🏻‍♂️ :
LinkedIn | Bēhance | Instagram

Rehan
Rehan
Designing Wonderful Experiences 👏🏻

More by Rehan

View profile
    • Like