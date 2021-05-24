Vili & Vé is a consumer software design and development company. We make delightful software products for computers and smartphones that achieve measurable business objectives for some amazing organizations and individuals.

And here’s a little Norse story behind our name …

Vili and his younger brother Vé are both creator gods from the old Norse mythology. One day, as they were walking on the seashore of Asgard, they stumbled upon a pair of driftwood logs and decided to bring them to life. Vili gave them intelligence and motion while Vé gave them appearance and the first human beings, Ask and Embla, were created. The latter then went on becoming the progenitors of all humanity.