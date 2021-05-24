Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ivan Fuentes

Atrevus

Ivan Fuentes
Ivan Fuentes
Atrevus
Tuve la oportunidad de rediseñar el sitio web de Atrevus, una fintech de México. Uno de los principales objetivos era hacer muy sencilla y entendible la navegación, es por eso que para el diseño se opto por un estilo minimalista.

Ivan Fuentes
Ivan Fuentes
UI Designer & Creative Developer
