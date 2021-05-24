Alghifari Zahran | alzdesco

LinkDM Logo

Alghifari Zahran | alzdesco
Alghifari Zahran | alzdesco
  • Save
LinkDM Logo symbol chain blue dm mail startup link tech app logo technology logo modern abstract logo brand branding logo design logo
Download color palette

LinkDM is social media automation software, they do Facebook Messenger chat automation.

I aimed to make the logo simple, effective, and reflect the service that they provided.

Did you see something similar before? Comment down below! Feel free to give me feedback, happy to hear your thoughts 😉

Interested in working together?
Reach me on DM or E-Mail : 📩 alzdesco@gmail.com

(Rejected/Unused Logo)

Alghifari Zahran | alzdesco
Alghifari Zahran | alzdesco

More by Alghifari Zahran | alzdesco

View profile
    • Like