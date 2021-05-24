LinkDM Logo

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
LinkDM is social media automation software, they do Facebook Messenger chat automation.
I aimed to make the logo simple, effective, and reflect the service that they provided.
Did you see something similar before? Comment down below! Feel free to give me feedback, happy to hear your thoughts 😉
Interested in working together?
Reach me on DM or E-Mail : 📩 alzdesco@gmail.com
(Rejected/Unused Logo)