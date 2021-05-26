Trending designs to inspire you
One more render from the project finished a few months ago.
Project scope:
- Brand Strategy
- Creative Strategy
- Art Direction
- Logo & Brand Identity
- Packaging Design
- CGI
- Motion Design
- Website Design