Drop Ice Cream

"Dropped Ice Cream"

The greatest failure is the failure to continue trying.

We are going to fail and make mistakes. It is our destiny. But falling off the bike serves to teach us how to ride it. When we see our scrapped knees, it need not remind us of the pain of failure, but of the joy of the success it brings, that continues to last for our live.

